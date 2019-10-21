Gardeners know that fall is as busy as spring — there’s lots to do and you need to get everything done before winter sets in. Fall gardening chores vary depending on what you’re growing, but here are a few things you might not have thought of before.
Mulching is a spring task, right? Honestly, it’s easier in the fall. Most plants are entering dormancy, so the risk of breakage or damage is less now than in spring. The problem is, it’s harder to find good wood chips. Call an arborist or tree service and get them delivered for free.
You’ll have to use a wheelbarrow to haul the wood chips around the yard, but it’s free and you’ll probably lose a few pounds. Add a fresh layer of two to four inches. At the same time, you can mulch new beds you’re planning.
You can buy annuals each spring, but collecting seeds in the fall is fun and free. Several annuals grow quickly from seeds with little effort. This fall, try collecting seeds from cleome, cosmos, zinnia, and sunflowers, including Mexican sunflowers. These all grow well from seeds. Sow them next spring and make sure the seeds make good contact with the soil —let nature save you a little money, time, and effort.
Fall is often the best time to catch plants on sale, especially shrubs, trees and fruit stock. It’s also the best time to plant these, so it’s a win-win! Nurseries won’t want to overwinter their stock because they have to pay taxes on them and keep them alive until spring. If you’re in the market for shrubs, trees and fruit stock, now’s the time to go shopping.
Fall is a great time for thinning flower beds, especially if you cater to natives. Use a shovel to take a division — about 1/3 of the plant. Pot it up in good soil with a slow-release fertilizer if you plan to overwinter it. If not, share your divisions with friends and neighbors or transplant it in another area of your yard. If transplanting, be sure to keep it well watered for a while.
Overwintering divisions is easier than you might think. All you need is a deep patch of wood chips (which you can get delivered for free). You’ll want a patch that’s about 8 to 12 inches deep. Simply heel in your pots or trays.
Fill in empty spots with mulch to avoid air pockets that might fill with freezing air during the winter. Don’t smoother the plants from the top; surround them with mulch. Next spring, when it starts to warm up, start removing the mulch a few inches at a time until it’s warm enough to completely remove the plants from the mulch.
If you’re like me, you abuse your tools, but fall is the perfect time to make up for your neglect. Clean and sharpen your tools before you put them away for winter to prevent rust and corrosion. You’ll also want to clean your empty pots before storing. Use a gentle 10% bleach solution.
Lots of seeds need cold moist stratification — especially natives. November is the perfect time to sow those seeds. Success depends more on the weather than your gardening skills, but several months in the winter elements will increase your chances.
You can sow them directly into your beds or in trays and then transplant the seedlings in the spring. Don’t heel these trays into your mulch bed; set them out on the bare ground. Be sure to mark your seed trays with a permanent marker that will last the winter. Paint markers work well.
Also, you might create a map that you keep indoors because markers often go astray during the winter. The number one reason for seed germination failure is poor contact with the soil, so if you sow directly into your beds, move the mulch around, lay those seeds right on the soil and cover with a little mulch.
Most of us are catalog hoarders. On the first really cold day of winter when you decide not to work outside at all, grab a cup of coffee or herbal tea, pick up those catalogs and start your wish list. It’s time to start ordering seeds!
Stock up on birdseed for winter, if you have the space to store it. Dragging heavy bags of birdseed over snow and ice is a bit precarious, so it’s nice to have it on hand all winter. If you have a squirrel problem, consider visiting Wild Birds Unlimited for one of their squirrel resistant feeders. They actually work. Even the ninja squirrels can’t work their little claws through the smaller metal-wire holes.
A peanut feeder will bring in a different batch of birds — especially woodpeckers and blue jays. Watching the birds will give you something to do when it’s too cold to work outside.
Plant spring bulbs for a gorgeous burst of color in those last few weeks before spring truly sets in. Just about the time I think I can’t take one more dreary winter day, those blooms burst forth and I know I’m going to make it!
This November, you can learn about bulbs by attending Spring Blubs Other Than Daffodils at the Franklin County Extension office on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. (Registration is required and there’s a $10 fee). If you attend, you’ll go home with a variety of bulbs and instructions for planting and caring for them. November is the right time to plant garlic bulbs too.
If you have a large vegetable plot, consider planting a cover crop. Doing so will amend your soil and prevent erosion. You can get more information about cover crops from the Franklin County Extension Office.
Finally, here’s a don’t — don’t clean up your yard. It isn’t blasphemy; it’s the right thing to do. A variety of wild creatures will benefit. Birds and other small mammals will eat dried seeds and find shelter in the brush.
Beneficial insects, including some butterfly larvae will overwinter in dried flower stalks and under unraked leaves. There’s life struggling to survive the winter, and your garden can provide a refuge. Leave it be until spring.
For good science-based information on horticultural practices, join Capital Area Master Gardeners’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CapitalAreaKYMG/.
Susan Harkins and Paula Mullins are Franklin County Extension Master Gardeners.