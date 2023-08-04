We would like to commemorate what would have been the 150th birthday of our grandfather, Samuel T. Marcus, or “S.T.” as he was known to many.

Bob Marcus picture.jpeg

Bob Marcus

S.T. stood five feet tall and spoke broken English. He couldn’t see across the room unless he wore his very thick glasses, but his wisdom and generosity more than made up what he lacked in stature, elocution and eyesight.

