We would like to commemorate what would have been the 150th birthday of our grandfather, Samuel T. Marcus, or “S.T.” as he was known to many.
S.T. stood five feet tall and spoke broken English. He couldn’t see across the room unless he wore his very thick glasses, but his wisdom and generosity more than made up what he lacked in stature, elocution and eyesight.
S.T. was born on Aug. 17, 1873, in Nemaksciai, Lithuania, and immigrated to New York City in 1891. After his marriage to Sarah Rabinowitz, they moved to Frankfort in 1906. He started out as a peddler before opening a joint scrap metal and junk business with furniture as a sideline on Washington Street. From there, with a lot of hard work, he expanded the furniture business to Broadway and eventually to St. Clair Street.
Those early days in Frankfort were challenging but S.T. and his wife were blessed with five children, Hymmen (H.S.), Freda, Mose, Elliott and Harriet.
More than a few have said that Marcus, also known as Grandpa Samuel and who was of the Jewish faith, helped many citizens of Frankfort thereby earning their respect and friendship. It is very possible that his acts of good deeds, and those of other Jewish residents, were responsible for the Jewish families being so well assimilated into the community in those early days.
Family member Alvin fondly remembered accompanying S.T. as he walked from Broadway up St. Clair Street to Good Shepherd Catholic Church where he enjoyed having conversations and wine with Father Joseph O’Dywer.
One story was told of a woman who came to him and explained that she had inherited a certain sum of money and wanted to buy a certain piece of property. S.T. had wanted to buy the same property but felt so much compassion for her that he told her how to bid on the property so she could get it. She bid as instructed and was so happy to receive the property at a fair price.
Another instance is the time when there was a shortage of flu vaccines in Frankfort, a nurse called Hymmen and said that she had a few vials of the vaccine and wanted him to have one. He asked her why she was calling him and she said that his father, S.T., had been so kind to her family that she wanted to express her gratitude.
S.T. had a wonderful rapport with the African American community in Frankfort and that was evident at his funeral. So many who came to the home on Third Street commented how generous he had been to their families that they wanted to pay their respects.
The children of S.T. carried out his legacy of honoring people of the African American community in Frankfort by being among the first merchants to employ African Americans as salespersons in their jewelry (Alexander Oden) and furniture (Lucinda Hutchison & Mabel Conda) stores.
Many years have passed since his passing on Nov. 29, 1952, but he was and always will be a part of our memories for his compassion, wisdom and integrity.
Descendants of S.T. include: Robert J. Marcus, Raulee A. Marcus, Samuel T. Marcus, Gary B. Marcus, Martha C. (Fields) Salameh, Emily T. (Fields) Karakashian, Barbara A. (Mayer) Kobrick, the late Paul W. Mayer, the late Elaine S. (Marcus) Levine, the late Miriam S. (Marcus) Kauper, the late Kenneth E. Mayer, the late Leslie E. Mayer, the late Betty J. (Marcus) Isaacs, and the late Alvin E. Marcus.
Bob Marcus is a descendant of Samuel T. “S.T.” Marcus. Bob is 87 years old.
