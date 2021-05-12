Farmdale Baptist Church is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Sunday May 23, at 1:30 p.m. All previous members and friends are invited to attend.

Farmdale Baptist Church is located at 5610 U.S. 127 S. across from Sack’s Market. Masks will be required for those attending.

