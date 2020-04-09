The Clothes Closet at Farmdale Baptist Church, 5610 U.S. 127 S., will not be open Saturday and will be closed through the COVID 19 period.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription