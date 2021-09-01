Farmdale Baptist Church is hosting a kickoff for its weekly children's ministry at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.

All children and their families are invited to attend. The event will include inflatables, games and food.

Farmdale Baptist Church is located at 5610 U.S. 127 S. in Frankfort across from Sack’s Market.

