A Clothes Closet with men's, women’s and children’s clothes will be open for those in need from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Farmdale Baptist Church, 5610 U.S. 127 S., Frankfort (across from Sack’s Market). 

Social distancing will be followed and masks will be required for those attending.

