Festival of the Bluebird

Frankfort Audubon Society will host the Festival of the Bluebird from sunrise to moonrise Saturday, Sept. 24, at West Sixth Farm, 4495 Shadrick Ferry Road. 

For more information, visit www.bluebirdscky.com/festival.

