Frankfort Audubon Society will host Festival of the Bluebird from sunrise to moonrise Saturday, Sept. 24, at West Sixth Farm, 4495 Shadrick Ferry Road.

The event is presented by Bluebirds of Central Kentucky. The event includes bird walks, a raptor demonstration, talks about birds and bats, music and plenty of food and drinks.

