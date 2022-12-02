The Frankfort High School drama club will present its third production of the 2022-2023 school year — "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" written by Barbra Robinson. The annual Frankfort tradition continues for the 29th time since 1991.

The show opens on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Karen Kimmel Hatter Theatre at Frankfort High School, 328 Shelby St. Performances will also be held Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. The show will close on Sunday, Dec. 11, with a matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets are available through the GoFan platform, which can be accessed through our website at www.frankfortdrama.com. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Anthony Gannone as Ralph Herdman, Jackson May as Elmer Hopkins, David Dorff as Leroy Herdman, Emily Vaught as Claude Herdman and Chloe Webb as Ollie Herdman act in one of the group scenes at the church during a recent rehearsal for "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." (Photo by Andrew Tippett)

Rebecca Vaught as Grace Bradley and Aubrey Varble as Gladys Herdman rehearse a scene during a recent rehearsal for "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." (Photo by Andrew Tippett)

