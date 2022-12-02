The Frankfort High School drama club will present its third production of the 2022-2023 school year — "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" written by Barbra Robinson. The annual Frankfort tradition continues for the 29th time since 1991.
The show opens on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Karen Kimmel Hatter Theatre at Frankfort High School, 328 Shelby St. Performances will also be held Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. The show will close on Sunday, Dec. 11, with a matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets are available through the GoFan platform, which can be accessed through our website at www.frankfortdrama.com. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
“Directing this play has been a unique experience,” said Student Director Campbell Stahl. “During the past four years at Frankfort High, I have held many leadership posts; however, this is my first time directing a play. It has been both challenging and rewarding. I have really enjoyed working with all of the kids who are involved with this production. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and I am excited for opening night.”
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” begins with Grace Bradley (Rebecca Vaught) who, at the last minute, has to put together the annual Christmas pageant at church. Much to her dismay, the Herdman children (Anthony Gannone, Layton Staples, David Dorff, Emily Vaught, Chloe Webb and Aubrey Varble) decide to take over all the major roles in the play.
And the Herdsmans are the worst, most horrible kids in town. Not only have they never heard the Christmas story, but they have never even been in a church. Fortunately, as rehearsals progress and the spirit of the season would dictate, a beautiful pageant is produced, with the Herdman children “making” the show instead of “breaking” it.
The play is presented through the eyes of 11 year old Beth Bradley (Emma Varble) who serves as the story's narrator. The Bradley family is rounded out by all American dad, Bob, who is played by Sam Gilbert, and little brother Charlie who is played by Townes Bowker. Beth’s friends, Alice (Ella Simpson) and Maxine (Iris Ashmore and Gianna Gannone), provide support and occasionally grief to Beth and Grace throughout the show.
This show is guaranteed to make you laugh and warm your heart. It involves approximately 50 students from our community. There are representatives, not only from the Frankfort High School and Second Street School, but also from Capital Day School, Bridgeport Elementary and Good Shepherd School.
Also appearing in this show are the following talented actors, Jackson May, Easton Pennington, BT Bingham, Paisley Weber, Vivian Willman-Dobner, Nora Varble, Lucy Redmon, Emery Mitchell, Addison Finley, Laney Isaacs, Audrey Jenkins, Abby Biggs, Haylie Hayes, Sidney Chapin, Olivia Oberlin Brown, Isla Wallis, Daisy Wilson, Hailey Parker, Maddie Pennington, Leo Wilder, Emerson Bond, Will Back, Zaida King, Ellis Traylor, Olivia Magera, Witten Sams, Max Mirabal, Emmett May, Adeline Ruth Schaffner, Maggie Bingham and Wyatt Schweickart.
Senior Rebecca Vaught is a veteran of the FHS stage.
“Playing mom during my last year in this show has been a wonderful experience,” said Vaught. “My journey with the Christmas Pageant started 12 years ago when I played Gladys, as a first grader, and so my current role feels like my experience with this show is truly coming full circle.”
“I am extremely proud of our student leadership team who has really excelled during this production,” said Frankfort Theatre Director Andrew Tippett. “This show is always a major undertaking with many moving parts. The work has been done almost entirely by students. That is truly unique. I am available to provide guidance and assistance when needed; however, they have taken the initiative and put in the effort to ensure that this is a fabulous production.”
This is Mr. Tippett’s 11th year as producer of the show during his tenure at Frankfort Independent.
Kylee VanAtter is also assisting with this show as Stage Manager. Additional technical assistance is being provided by Hannah Hayes, Elena DeSantis, Marae Mallard, Noelynn Hardy, Helen Powell, Jamie Bessinger, Abby Vaught, Elizabeth Vaught, Lucy Saunderson, Amelia Wilkerson, Eli Brown, Kai Taylor and Jack Gilbert.
For more information, e-mail Andrew Tippett at andrew.tippett@frankfort.kyschools.us. You can also find the latest FHS Drama club news at frankfortdrama.com The play is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.