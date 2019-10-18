The Frankfort High School Drama Club will present its first two productions of the 2019-2020 season "The Odyssey" by R.N. Sandberg and "Myth Adventures" by Eric Coble.
The stories will be presented back to back, with an intermission in-between the two shows.
Frankfort Independent students, spanning fourth-11th grades, have been rehearsing since the beginning of the school year to bring the Greek classics to life. The show opens Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. in the Karen Kimmel Hatter Theatre at Frankfort High School, 328 Shelby St.
Performances will also be held Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.. The show closes with a matinee Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. No advance tickets will be sold. Admission is $8 for general admission and $4 for students.
"The Odyssey" features six FHS students in an ensemble cast. Each actor plays two or more roles in the epic adventure story.
The show features two plot lines. The first features the journey of Odysseus (Halle Simons) as he returns home to Ithaca from the Trojan war. The other features Telemachus (Leah Rome), Odysseus’ son, as he clashes with an opportunistic Antinous (Katelyn Judd) and begins his own coming of age journey in search of his father.
Both of the story lines are woven in-between one another until they meet for a dramatic ending. The show also features veteran actor Victoria Shely, as well as freshmen Campbell Stahl and Abby Biggs.
The production will also be Frankfort High’s entry into the 2019 Kentucky Theatre Association high school festival.
"Myth Adventures" is comprised of eight Second Street School students and features two Greek Classic stories — "Daedalus and Icarus" and "Theseus and the Minotaur." The first story features a brilliant architect Daedalus (Lucy Saunderson) and his son Icarus (Elizabeth Vaught) who are brought to Crete to build a structure to hold the Minotaur, a brutish beast and son of King Minos (Amelia Wilkerson).
They quickly finish their task, but are detained by Minos who wants to harness Daedalus’ marvelous abilities for his own purposes. The father/son duo quickly makes a plan to escape. The story ends tragically and imparts cautionary wisdom to the audience about the dangers of becoming too egotistical.
The second story in the "Myth Adventures" cannon features Theseus (Kylee VanAtter) who is son of Aegeus (Kiara Taylor) the old King of Athens. Theseus becomes upset when he learns that his father must send 14 Athenians to Crete every nine years to be sacrificed to the Minotaur.
Therefore, Theseus volunteers to go to Crete to personally slay the Minotaur and end this egregious practice. Once he arrives at his destination, he quickly falls in love with King Minos’ daughter Ariadne (Haylie Hayes) and battles the Minotaur in a fight to the death.
The story, similarly to the first, ends on a tragic note. Also appearing in the production are Anthony Gannone, Sam Gilbert and Charlotte Wilkerson.
“This show has been a great learning experience for our student actors,” Director Andrew Tippett said. “Each of these stories have relevant themes for today’s audiences. Our students have shown a lot of growth in their understanding of how a classic story can still be meaningful in current times.”
FHS Director Emeritus Karen Hatter, along with Lane Lewis, is overseeing costumes. Additional technical assistance is being provided by Andrew Walker, Ben Curry, Sam Curry and Jack Gilbert.
For further information, e-mail Andrew Tippett at andrew.tippett@frankfort.kyschools.us. You can also find the latest FHS Drama club news at facebook.com/fhsdramaclub. The play is produced by special arrangement with DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois.