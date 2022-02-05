The Frankfort High School drama club proudly presents two dramatic one-acts, "The Night Witches" and "Us & Them," as the next two shows in their 2021-2022 season.

These one-act productions will be presented on stage back to back on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 3 and 7 p.m. as well as Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the door and are $8 for general admission, $4 for students and seniors. No advance tickets will be sold. 

'Night Witches'

The cast of the show 'Night Witches' are, from left, Campbell Stahl, Amelia Wilkerson, Abby Biggs, Elizabeth Vaught, Elena DeSantis, Rebecca Vaught, Lucy Saunderson, Islas Wallis. Not pictured is Kylee VanAtter. (Photo submitted)

"The Night Witches" is based on the real-life story of the all female Russian 588th Night Bomber Regiment. These brave women flew in planes made of canvas and wood at night against the German Army during World War II.

The following Second Street and Frankfort High students portray the courageous and heroic characters in this show: Rebecca Vaught, Kylee VanAtter, Elena DeSantis, Lucy Saunderson, Islas Wallis,  Campbell Stahl, Amelia Wilkerson, Elizabeth Vaught and Abby Biggs.

"Us & Them" is a heavily stylistic, modern parable about being good neighbors.

'Us & Them'

The cast of the show 'Us & Them' are, from left, Gianna Gannone, Lyvia McCutchen, Haylie Hayes, Eli Brown, Baron Hardy, Hannah Hayes, Charlotte Saunderson, Helen Powell. Not pictured is Anthony Gannone. (Photo submitted)

The following Second Street students appear in this show: Anthony Gannone, Haylie Hayes, Hannah Hayes, Eli Brown, Lyvia McCutchen, Gianna Gannone, Baron Hardy Charlotte Saunderson and Helen Powell.

Both shows are under the direction of Andrew Tippett. Sam Gilbert serves as the stage manager. Additional technical assistance is provided by Jack Gilbert, Vance Mueller, MacKenzie Meredith, Marae Mallard and Kiara Taylor.  

All Frankfort Independent Schools COVID protocols, such as universal masking and social distancing, must be observed by all patrons.

For more information, email Andrew Tippett at andrew.tippett@frankfort.kyschools.us. You can also find the latest FHS Drama club news at www.frankfortdrama.com.

The play is presented by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Inc. 

