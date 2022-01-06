First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., begins a 10-week women’s Bible study of Liz Curtis Higgs’ "It’s Good to Be Queen" on Jan. 20.

The virtual women’s study group meets on Thursdays at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

For more information or to join the study, please visit www.fbcfrankfort.church or call 502-227-4528.

