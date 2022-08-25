First Baptist Church of Frankfort, located at 100 Clinton St., will be celebrating 189 years the weekend of Sept. 10 and 11 with Dr. Rosby Glover, senior pastor.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, there will be a church picnic at Juniper Hill Park, 800 Louisville Road, from noon to 4 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription