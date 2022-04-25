First Baptist Church at 100 Clinton Street will be holding Laymen's Annual Day on Sunday, May 22, at its 11 a.m. worship service.

Rev. Lawrence J. Tyree of Historic Calvary Baptist Church of Louisville, will be the guest speaker.

The theme of the service will be "Brothers of One Mind," Scripture 1 Peter 3:8. "Finally, all of you be of one mind having Compassion for one another; love as brothers, be tenderhearted, be courteous."

