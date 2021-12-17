First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair Street, is hosting a community Christmas Eve service of candlelight, communion and carols at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Free parking is available on St. Clair and Wapping streets in addition to the Ann Street Parking Garage, located directly behind the church. 

For more information, visit www.fbcfrankfort.church or call 502-227-4528.

