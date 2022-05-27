The Children’s Ministry of First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., is hosting free summer activities for kids 5th grade and under, including a park hop, art camp, LEGO camp and a pool party. 

Visit the events page at www.fbcfrankfort.church for details.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription