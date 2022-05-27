First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., is hosting a free yoga class on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. in June. All ages and abilities are welcome.

Registration is required. Visit the events page of www.fbcfrankfort.church for details and registration information.

