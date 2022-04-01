First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., invites the public to a Tenebrae service 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.

This “service of shadows” helps you experience the darkness of Lent before the celebration of Easter. 

Free evening parking is available in the Sullivan Square Garage, 100 Ann St., directly behind the church.

