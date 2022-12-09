First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., invites all of Frankfort to a Christmas Eve service of carols, communion and candlelight. Join FBC at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

Free weekend parking is available behind the church in the Ann Street Parking Garage or in front of the church on Wapping and St. Clair streets.

