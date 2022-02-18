First Baptist Church is hosting a Mardi Gras party for children, fifth grade and under, and their families 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the church located at 201 St. Clair St. 

Families will enjoy an evening of games, stories, fun and silliness before the start of Lent on March 2.

Visit the events page at www.fbcfrankfort.church for more information.

