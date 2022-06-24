First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., is offering a free, four-week class, Love Persevering: Comforting those in grief, from 9:45-10:30 a.m. beginning Sunday, July 10. Discussed in the class will be the basics of the grieving process, what the Bible says about grief, how to provide care for those who are grieving and specifics of hospital visits.

No registration is required. For more information, visit www.fbcfrankfort.church or call 502-227-4528.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription