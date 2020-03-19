On March 7, First Baptist Church on Clinton Street hosted Church Women United of Franklin County's “In Prayer for Home and Abroad” celebration.
President, Beth Avent, welcomed the group and gave appropriate announcements. She noted that the three upcoming 2020 celebrations will be based on the Church Women United Motto, with programs titled “Agree to Differ,” “Resolve to Love” and “Unite to Serve.”
Special emphasis on the needs of children will be incorporated in these programs. At the CWU Executive Board meeting in January, Avent asked that socks be collected to take to Elkhorn Middle School during the month of February.
Avent delivered the donated socks to Beckee Seals, Youth Services Center coordinator at EMS. Seals reported that these socks were put into 42 backpacks to go home with the students, six pair were given to a homeless family, and there were socks left that can be given out to students who need them.
Bessie Redden, vice president and celebrations chair, along with Dorothy McGowan, designed the “In Prayer for Home and Abroad” program. McGowan read Bible scripture from Deuteronomy and Matthew.
Rev. Anna Jones and Ericka Moon presented a thought provoking skit on the Lord’s Prayer, after which the group sang, “Lord, Listen to Your Children Praying."
The focus of the program was on the needs of children. The keynote speaker was Tamera Thomas, Franklin County Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences through the University of Kentucky’s Cooperative Extension Service. In her opening remarks, she reminded us that God calls all of us his children.
Thomas reported that there are 10,500 kids in Franklin County with a 21% rate of poverty and 32% raised in single parent households. It is the parent’s responsibility to provide basic needs for their children.
SNAP benefits are available to families who qualify. There are Co-op Extension classes that help to educate parents on how to budget their money, how to shop for nutritious food, including fresh fruits and vegetables and how to cook and manage food portion size. Volunteers are welcome to apply and be trained to help teach these classes.
Kids are at risk in families where there is mental health problems, substance abuse and family violence. One of the things that Thomas is passionate about is the counseling that some parents need, such as building personal relationships and choices of partners. In some cases, drugs are a problem.
Another area that parents are taught is how to discipline children. It is very important that the child learns that it is not normal to hit or to be hit.
In her closing remarks, Thomas said that kids need nurturing. She equated that fact to a plant or a bowl of fruit — if you don’t tend to the plant, it will not reach its full growth and potential. If you just walk by the fruit and ignore it, it will spoil. It is the same with children.
Thomas invites all who want to learn more about the Co-op Extension program to visit their website.
Bessie Redden closed the meeting with prayer and the ladies formed a circle and sang, “This Little Light of Mine.”
The offering collected will benefit the Emergency Food Pantry of Frankfort/Franklin County.
