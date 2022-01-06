First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., will begin a five-week book study of Barbara Brown Taylor’s "Learning to Walk in the Dark" on Tuesday.

This virtual study group, welcoming both men and women, meets on Tuesdays at noon via Zoom.

For more information or to join the study, please visit www.fbcfrankfort.church or call 502.227.4528.

