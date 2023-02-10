First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., will host an Easter cantata, “In My Place, Remembering Christ’s Sacrifice of Love,” at 7 p.m. April 17 (Good Friday). The cantata will be presented by the adult choir of FBC. The service is open to the public.

