First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., will host a Mardi Gras Festival from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 19. The event will include a pancake supper and is for all ages. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription