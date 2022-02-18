During the Lenten season, First Baptist Church will host a study of Amy-Jill Levine’s "Witness at the Cross" for adults. 

The “Tuesday Book Club” will meet virtually for six weeks beginning March 8. 

Details can be found on the church’s events page at www.fbcfrankfort.church.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription