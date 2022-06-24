First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., is now accepting registration for its Lego camp, Kaleidoscope. The camp will take place 6-8 p.m. July 26-28. Children ages preschool-fifth grade, will have building opportunities each night in addition to snacks, games and stories.  This year’s camp studies the stories of Esther, Ruth and Mary.

