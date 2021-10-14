Frankfort families with children will love First Baptist Church's Great Fall Clue Caper — an evening of fun, games, crafts and candy — 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, in the Springhill Estates neigh”boo”hood and surrounding area. 

Registration is required by Thursday, Oct. 20, to receive directions and the location list.

Contact Rev. Amanda Standiford, FBC associate pastor of Children and Spiritual Formation, at astandiford@fbcfrankfort.church to register.

