The annual Bazaar and Chili Luncheon at First Christian Church, 316 Ann St., will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The bazaar will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include Christmas treasures, crafts, antiques and collectibles, Gourmet Table, Diva's Corner, Children's Closet and lots more. It also includes numerous vendors. Raffle tickets are being sold for a quilt ($1 each) and for a $500 Kentucky State Park gift card ($10 each).
The Chili Luncheon is 11 a.m. to 1:30 pm and includes chili, a drink and dessert for $6. Carry-out will be available.
All proceeds will be used for the Disciple Women's Ministries missions, charitable organizations, love gifts for college students, etc.
For more information, contact the church office at 223-2346.