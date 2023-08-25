First Corinthian Baptist Church, 214 Murray St., will be celebrating its 147th anniversary on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Past; Taking Ownership of the Present; Believing in a Brighter Future and Giving God all the Praise." The guest preacher will be Pastor Michael L. Zachary Sr. of Centerville Missionary Baptist Church in Paris, Kentucky.

