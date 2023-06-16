The ninth Pastoral Anniversary celebration for Rev. Leslie W. Whitlock, pastor of First Corinthian Baptist Church, will be during the worship service beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 25, at the church located at 214 Murray St.

Rev. Whitlock has been a member of First Corinthian for 47 years. All community partners and friends are invited to join in the Pastoral Anniversary celebration and thank Rev. Whitlock for his tireless dedication, spiritual leadership, community engagement, preaching and teaching of God’s Holy word.

