The First Sunday Guided Nature Tour: Winter Ramble will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Josephine Sculpture Park, 3355 Lawrenceburg Road.
During the approximately 1-hour guided walking tour, land steward and JSP board member, Joyce Bender, will guide you through a “winter ramble,” a walk through the park exploring how the plants and animals at JSP make it through the winter.
You may also learn about JSP’s conservation practices, and examine how select sculptures connect us with our environment.
All ages welcome; children must accompanied by adults. A $5 per person donation is suggested.
The paths are mowed and traverse the landscape to be as accessible as possible by a motorized wheel chair. However, some paths are not accessible. Contact the park prior to your visit if you would like to reserve a golf cart.