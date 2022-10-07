John Marty Stuart was born Sept. 30, 1958, in Philadelphia, Mississippi. From an early age he was obsessed with country music and taught himself how to play guitar and mandolin.
At age 11, his mother took him and his sister to the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson to see Johnny Cash. Stuart posted the ticket on his website. “I don’t remember leaving my seat. I knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” Marty said.
More than 50 years have passed since the Cash concert and Stuart’s career has taken numerous directions. At age 12, he joined the Sullivan Family Gospel Singers with whom he went out on the road. Stuart then met Lester Flatt, joined his band, Nashville Grass, and appeared on "Hee Haw" with Flatt at the age of 14.
Stuart then played with Vassar Clements and Doc Watson, joining Johnny Cash’s band at age 22 and marrying Cash’s daughter, Cindy.
Though the Cash marriage ended in divorce, Stuart soon after released his first successful album “Hillbilly Rock,” and then co-wrote “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin” with Travis Tritt, which was a huge hit and won Stuart his first GRAMMY. Since then, Stuart has won a total of five GRAMMYs and has released 18 studio albums, two live albums and 33 singles.
He married country music legendary singer Connie Smith in 1997. He founded his band, The Fabulous Superlatives, in 2002 and they remain with him today.
He hosts "The Marty Stuart Show," which began airing in 2008 on RFD-TV, which features traditional country and other music. He served six terms as president of the Country Music Foundation and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1992. Stuart was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020.
Stuart has become a country music legend and a platinum recording artist known for his traditional style, while merging rockabilly, honky-tonk and country music. But, Stuart’s fame has grown beyond legend as a musician.
Documentary film director extraordinaire Ken Burns released the eight-part series “Country Music” in September 2019, which chronicled country music’s history and promise. “Country Music” presented Stuart as a musician, but even more importantly, as a leading historian on the music form.
Burns who used Stuart in the film as his expert on country music itself said of Stuart, “If country music has a president, it would be Marty Stuart. He is the embodiment of the culture. His Congress of Country Music is to be his presidential library. It’s a place where all generations will come to study and be inspired.”
Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music (MSCCM) is a $30 million, 50,000-square-foot museum and performance venue opening its first phase in 2022 in Stuart’s hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi.
Developed through the energy and persistence of Stuart, the MSCCM will house 20,000 country music artifacts. One dollar from every ticket sold for the Grand Theatre show will go to support the museum.
Stuart and his wife, Connie Smith, are set to open his MSCCM historic Ellis Theatre on Dec. 8.
The Fabulous Superlatives will join Marty Stuart at the Grand Theatre at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. The band consists of guitarist, Kenny Vaughn; drummer, Harry Stinson; and bassist, Chris Scruggs.
The show is sponsored by Expree Credit Union. At press time the show is sold out. Visit the ticket office at 312 W. Main St. or call 502-352-7469 to inquire about tickets.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational, and civic events.
