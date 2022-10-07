Marty-Band-Desert.png

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives will perform at the Grand Theatre at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. (Photo submitted)

John Marty Stuart was born Sept. 30, 1958, in Philadelphia, Mississippi. From an early age he was obsessed with country music and taught himself how to play guitar and mandolin.

At age 11, his mother took him and his sister to the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson to see Johnny Cash. Stuart posted the ticket on his website. “I don’t remember leaving my seat. I knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” Marty said.

