John Marty Stuart was born Sept. 30, 1958, in Philadelphia, Mississippi. From an early age he was obsessed with country music and taught himself how to play guitar and mandolin.
At age 11, his mother took him and his sister to the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson to see Johnny Cash. Stuart posted the ticket on his website.
“I don’t remember leaving my seat," Stuart said. "I knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life."
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Theatre located at 308 St. Clair St.
Fifty years have passed since the Cash concerts with Stuart’s career evolving into numerous directions. At age 12, he joined the Sullivan Family Gospel Singers with whom he went out on the road.
While playing with the Sullivans, Stuart met Lester Flatt band member Roland White who asked him to play with the Nashville Grass, Flatt’s backup band. Stuart appeared on "Hee Haw" with Flatt and the band when he was 14 years old. Stuart continued playing with the band for six years until Flatt, who was in poor health, dissolved the band.
At age 20, Stuart continued his musician’s education playing with Vassar Clements and, then, Doc Watson.He joined Johnny Cash’s backup band at age 22 and then married Cindy, Cash’s daughter.
During this time, Stuart released two bluegrass albums and two Columbia Records albums, all four of which were unsuccessful. Stuart’s third album did produce a top 20 hit “Arlene” and an article about him as one of “Nashville’s new hopes.”
After five years, Marty and Cindy Cash divorced in 1988 and Stuart went home to Mississippi. Stuart, however, soon returned to Nashville, got a contract with MCA Records and released the album "Hillbilly Rock," which produced hit songs “Hillbilly Rock” and “Western Girls” while receiving critical praise.
He followed it up with another album, "Tempted" with its title track became Stuart’s first top five hit. Stuart’s career was then off and running and hasn’t faltered.
Stuart and Travis Tritt, in 1991, co-wrote the song “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin,” which was a huge hit by the duo and won a Grammy award, Stuart’s first. Since then, Stuart has won a total of five Grammys and has released 18 studio and two live albums, and 33 singles.
He married country music legendary singer Connie Smith in 1997. He founded his band, The Fabulous Superlatives in 2002 and they remain with him today. He hosts "The Marty Stuart Show," which began airing in 2008 on RFD-TV and features traditional country and other music.
He served six terms as president of the Country Music Foundation and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1992.
Stuart has become a country music legend and a platinum recording artist known for his traditional style, while merging rockabilly, honky-tonk and country music. His current studio album "Way Out West" was produced by Mike Campbell (of Tom Petty).
The Fabulous Superlatives will join Marty Stuart at the Grand Theatre on Thursday. The band consists of guitarist Kenny Vaughn, drummer Harry Stinson and bassist Chris Scruggs.
The show is sponsored by Burch Court Dental. At press time, the show is a sellout. Visit the ticket office at 312 W. Main St. or call 502-352-7469 to inquire about tickets.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.