The Frankfort Area Christmas Bird Count will be all day and night Saturday, Dec. 17. If you plan to count, RSVP to Peggy Gould at peggyg827@aol.com. Be sure to confirm the area you will (or will not) be covering and if you would welcome new participants to your group.

Feeder watchers are also encouraged to participate. This is the 123rd year of this important program. There is no charge to participate.

