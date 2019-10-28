The Frankfort Arts Alliance Open Studio Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at various art studios in downtown Frankfort.
The free event features artists and fine crafts people of all media as they open their studios to the community for exhibits, talks, demonstrations and performances.
Painter Betty Beshoar, one of the many artists based in the McClure building, will lead a walking tour, which begins at 10 a.m. on the Old Capitol lawn, meanders through downtown and ends at the former Good Shepherd School on Wapping Street.
For a full list of participating artists and locations, follow the Frankfort Arts Alliance on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Frankfortartsallianc. Contact the alliance at FrankfortArtsAlliance@mail.com.