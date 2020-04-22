Wednesday is the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.

Frankfort Audubon had planned to honor the legacy of this day with a ceremony honoring Horace Brown, our past president and a long time member and friend, who passed away almost one year ago. He was not only important to our organization, but he also played an important role in the environmental legacy of Kentucky.

The ceremony was going to take the form of planting a beech tree, his favorite species, at the Arboretum at Juniper Hill Park established by Frankfort Audubon. Since we are unable to gather there, the tree has been planted. 

Horace Brown

Horace Brown

We are also recognizing his many accomplishments. Even though Horace was a civil engineer who owned his own company for 50 years, he will be remembered for his love of nature and contributions to conservation through his work, writing and photography.     

Many of you may know Horace through his columns in The State Journal and Shelbyvilles Sentinel-News that featured in-depth descriptions of various local bird species and their natural history. Others may know him through the annual Christmas Bird Counts, which he led for 45 years. His lists were always impressive and included the northern shrike.  

His statewide service included serving as chair of the Kentucky Environmental Quality Commission and the Kentucky Environmental Education Council, as well as on the board of the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund.

His passion and dedication earned him many awards including the Harry M. Caudill Conservationist Award from the Cumberland Chapter of the Sierra Club, The Environmental Education Award from the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, and the Earth Day Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kentucky Environmental Quality Commission. 

We honor Horace Brown and the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. Sadly, there is still much work to be done in order for our children to celebrate in another 50 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription