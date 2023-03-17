Bird walk.png

The Frankfort Audubon Society will host a bird walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Fish and Wildlife Headquarters, 1 Sportsman’s Lane.

Meet at the picnic shelter outside of Salato Wildlife Education Center. Participants will look for winter sparrows, returning blackbirds and Brown Thrashers.

