March is Kentucky Storytelling Month, and Frankfort Audubon Society is partnering with Paul Sawyier Public Library and the Kentucky Storytelling Association for "A Little Bird Told Me" — an evening of folk tales (and maybe some real tales) involving our feathered friends from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the library.

Register for the event at www.pspl.org/event/little-bird. For more information, contact Diane Dehoney at 502-352-2665 x108 or diane@pspl.org.

