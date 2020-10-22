Frankfort Audubon Society is hosting a Halloween Owl Prowl at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at West 6th Farm, 4495 Shadrick Ferry Road. The event is limited to 10 people and masks are required. For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/site/frankfortaudubon/.

