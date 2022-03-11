The Frankfort Audubon Society and Paul Sawyier Public Library will host "Hoo's That? Raptor Identification Workshop," a free virtual educational event in the society's bird identification series, from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.

The presentation will focus on owl, vulture, hawk, eagle, kite and falcon identification in Kentucky by both sight and sound. The event will be interactive with quizzes and opportunities to ask questions.

Register at https://bit.ly/psplRaptorID to receive a link to the virtual event. For more information, contact Diane Dehoney at diane@pspl.org

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription