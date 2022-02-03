Bluebird box building
Bluebird box building at Josephine Sculpture Park is planned Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. We are teaming with Josephine Sculpture Park to build your own bluebird house to take home to provide for cavity nesting birds in your yard. Then join us for a guided bird walk in the park! Registration is $27 for non-JSP members; $25 for members; $12 for children age 6-12; and free for ages 5 and younger (this age will build a house with a registered adult).
Registration required by 5 p.m. Saturday for the First Sunday Nature Tour: Bluebird House Build & Bird Walk Tickets, Sun, Feb 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are encouraged. Please maintain a safe social distance from participants not from your household.
Caring for Winter Birds (Virtual)
On Tuesday we are partnering with Paul Sawyier Public Library for a virtual talk from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Frankfort Audubon Society president Hannah Helm will provide tips on helping your backyard birds through the cold, harsh winter, share how to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count, and even suggest how you can help the songbirds that fly to Central America for the winter. Register through the library https://bit.ly/psplCaringForWinterBirds to receive a link to the online event.
Thorobred Trail Bird Walk
The Thorobred Trail Bird Walk will be Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9-10:30 am. Start the New Year and the Great Backyard Bird Count with a bird walk on a new trail, the Thorobred Trail, from downtown to Kentucky State University. We will meet at the downtown trailhead at the end of Clinton Street by the state office building. We will try to be finished by 10:30 or 11 a.m. so you can attend the Farmers Market. In the event of severe weather, we will post a cancellation on our Facebook page.
Frankfort Great Backyard Bird Count
The Frankfort Great Backyard Bird Count is set for Friday, Feb. 18-21. It’s FREE and you can count from home! Count for as little as 15 minutes in your own backyard to help expand our understanding of birds. Feeder watchers are especially encouraged to participate. Each checklist submitted during the GBBC helps researchers at Cornell and the National Audubon Society get a snapshot of winter birds and look at their distribution. Visit the website http://birdcount.org for more info and to submit your checklist. How many will you count?
Frankfort Christmas Bird Count Results
Peggy Gould, CBC coordinator, reported that we had 17 who participated in the Christmas Bird Count in 2021. We ended with 4,297 individual birds of 56 species, including seven bald eagles, 67 yellow-rumped warblers, three hermit thrush and eight swamp sparrows. The most common species was the American Robin with 902. December 2022 will be here before you know it! The 123rd Frankfort Area Christmas Bird Count will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Bird alerts
Remember to check our Facebook page for any unusual birds. Specifically, in cold weather there may be unique waterfowl at the ponds at Fish and Wildlife headquarters, where aerators keep the water open. This year we have already had Hooded Merganser, American Black Duck, and Northern Pintail.
Woodcock watch
Depending on weather conditions, male American Woodcock start calling around dusk the last week of February and first week of March. Their “peent” call and conspicuous aerial displays are unique. There is a narrow window between when they start calling, and when it gets dark, but it is a thrill! Visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Frankfort-Audubon-Society-1399168577058356/ for status.
Happy winter birding.
For more information, visit the Frankfort Audubon website at https://sites.google.com/site/frankfortaudubon/
