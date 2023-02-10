Art and Birds.jpg

The Frankfort Audubon Society will host Art and Birds from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Josephine Sculpture Park. Participants will view bird inspired art and look for winter sparrows, early Eastern Meadowlarks and L’aigle sculpture. 

There is no charge for the event. Josephine Sculpture Park is located at 3355 Lawrenceburg Road.

