Cove Spring Park Wetland.jpg

Cove Spring Park Wetland (Photo submitted)

The Frankfort Audubon Society will host a Bird Walk at Cove Springs Park Wetland from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. 

Participants will meet at the wetland parking lot on the west side of U.S. 127. Birds that should be seen are winter sparrows, Belted Kingfisher, kinglets or Brown Creeper.

