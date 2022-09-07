Frankfort Audubon Society will host a bird walk from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Cove Spring Wetland Park. The group will meet at the wetland parking lot, on the west side of U.S. 127 North.

Birds that should be seen during the walk are red-winged blackbirds, herons and maybe fall migrant warblers. The trail may be a little muddy, so wear appropriate shoes.

