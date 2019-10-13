The Frankfort Audubon Society is hosting a Fall Float on the Kentucky State University Thorobred boat on the Kentucky River at 9:45 a.m. Friday. The trip will last one hour and travel upstream.
Organizers will talk about fall migration and the importance of waterways for migrating birds as well as how climate change is adversely affecting bird populations. The trip is free. The boat leaves the dock promptly at 10 a.m. from the Riverview Park boat dock.
The Thorobred can only carry up to 45 passengers, so reserve your spot be emailing your name, email, mobile number and number of seats requested to Ed Wilcox at Ed.wilcox@kysu.edu or 502-597-6421.
You may bring food and water, but not alcohol, pets or tobacco.
The liability waiver must be completed and is available at https://kysu.edu/academics/cafsss/cooperative-extension/kentucky-river-thorobred/.