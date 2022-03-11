Frankfort Audubon will host a guided bird walk from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Josephine Sculpture Park, 3355 Lawrenceburg Road. Participants will look for winter and arriving sparrows, raptors and meadowlarks. There is no charge for this event.

Participants are asked to bring binoculars if you have them. There will be a few loaner pairs. 

