Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of columns highlighting writers of all genres across our literary commonwealth.
Virginia “Ginny” Smith is the bestselling author of forty-four novels, a pair of children’s books, and more than fifty articles and short stories. Two of her novels received the Holt Medallion Award of Merit and several of her books have been named finalists for international awards. The first of her highly successful Goose Creek series, “The Most Famous Illegal Goose Creek Parade,” was Library Journal’s top pick of the month, and a finalist for the prestigious Bookseller’s Best Award. In addition to her writing, Ginny is an inspirational speaker, as well as a frequent presenter at schools and conferences. She lives in Frankfort with her husband, Ted, and their Maltese puppy, Max.
Helvey: One of the first questions most writers get is “did you always want to be a writer?” So, let’s start with that one.
Smith: Actually, my “dream job” was to be an attorney, but I ended up marrying and starting a family shortly after high school. I went to college at night, and the company I worked for offered to pay for my education if I studied computer programming. Turns out, I had a knack for it. I worked my way up through the ranks, managing large computer projects for several corporations, finally reaching the level of director for Lexmark International.
Helvey: Sounds like you made a good choice.
Smith: Yes, it was a good choice for me on many levels, especially when I reached the managerial level. Leading a team and working with different personality types can be challenging, but I loved it. There I learned different ways of thinking, how people reacted differently to the same words (so useful in writing characters), how to prioritize my time and commitments, and how to finish a project.
Helvey: So you were on a rewarding career path, and one I imagine paid well.
Smith: It paid very well.
Helvey: So why leave all that for the life of a writer, which as we all know carries with it no guarantees for success?
Smith (laughing): Let me answer you this way — if my goal was making money, I’d still be in the corporate world. I had been writing in my free time and my husband knew that I really enjoyed it. At the time, due to our jobs, we were actually living in different states, connecting on weekends, holidays and vacations. We wanted to be together on a far more consistent basis, and the only way we could make that happen was for one of us to leave our job. Since he was closer to retirement than I, he offered to support us both: house, health insurance, living expenses, etc., so I could write full-time. That was certainly an offer I couldn’t pass up. And I’ve never regretted it. I love my job.
Helvey: Sounds like a love story to me.
Smith: It was, and is. Maybe someday I’ll write it.
Helvey: Once you started writing full-time, did success smile on you right away?
Smith: No way! I was pounding away on short stories and novels, sending them out regularly and getting rejections just as regularly.
Helvey: Ouch!
Smith: Yes, indeed. I received 147 rejections before I finally got a yes.
Helvey: Tell us how that came about.
Smith: My “rejection period” ended when I managed to sell my first novel to a small but well-respected Christian publisher. The book didn’t sell a lot of copies, but it got some great reviews. That helped me acquire an agent. Plus, I was also attending writing conferences and workshops, learning a lot from published authors, meeting with editors, publishers and agents, getting a much more comprehensive sense of the prevailing literary landscape. At a dinner given at one of the conferences, I happened to be seated next to an editor from Harlequin, who was looking to start a cozy mystery imprint. So, during that dinner I thought furiously to come up with an idea for a novel I could pitch to her. We were eating chicken with mushroom sauce, and I came up with a murder mystery about a woman who is poisoned by deadly mushrooms at a church potluck. I called it Murder By Mushroom and the editor really liked the concept. She gave me her business card and asked me to send her the manuscript as soon as I got home. Trouble was, I didn’t have word one written. So, I placed a panicked call to my new agent. She ended up getting me an extension and, ultimately, a favorable contract.
Helvey: And your writing career took off from that dinner and your simple deadly mushroom proposal?
Smith: I wouldn’t say I was an overnight success, but I’ve written steadily since then. I delivered on that book and it sold well for Harlequin. I went on from there to write several series in different genres, a number of novels for book clubs, and even two illustrated children’s books.
Helvey (smiling): And they were all best-sellers?
Smith (chuckling): No, Mr. Smarty Pants (LOL!), they all weren’t best sellers, but they did well enough.
Helvey: Appears they did well enough to keep publishing houses reaching out to you with contracts, which aren’t overly plentiful these days.
Smith: Yes, and it’s very nice to be “in demand” as an author. Actually, I recently signed a three-book contract with Annie’s Publishing for a cozy mystery series set in an Irish tearoom. The first book in this series, “A Deadly Brew,” is slated for a 2022 release. Annie’s publishes book club series and I’ve written eight books for them before these. I really enjoy working with them.
Helvey: Sounds like a research trip to Ireland might be in order.
Smith: If not for COVID I’d be there now! I love the research phase of writing, and there’s nothing like being ‘on location’ to spark a writer’s imagination. But there are other ways to research. For instance, I wrote two biblical novels for Guideposts’ Ordinary Women of the Bible series. Researching a village in the 7th century B.C. was challenging, but I loved it.
Helvey: Were these Biblical novels a hit with readers?
Smith: Yes, indeed. So much so that Guideposts initially planned to release only 12 books in the series, but when they saw how popular the books were they expanded the series to 24. I was offered a second contract and that book, “Raised for a Purpose: Talia’s Story,” was released in July.
Helvey: So, Christian fiction is one genre you’ve found success in writing for.
Smith: Yes, along with cozy mysteries and sci-fi and fantasy.
Helvey: What genre or series do you think has been most popular with your readers?
Smith: The Goose Creek series, or more formally “Tales from the Goose Creek B&B,” is one I hear all the time from readers who have read one book in the series and are looking for more. The good news is there are five books in the series. The bad news is the publisher is no longer publishing fiction, so that limits my ability to write a sixth.
Helvey: How would you define your “typical” reader?
Smith: My readers come from all walks of life and from all around the world. Both men and women read my books, although my guess is more of my readers are women. My sense is that the largest segment of my readers falls between the ages of 30-50. From their emails and letters, my understanding is they like my style, the good, clean, language, no cursing, explicit sex, or gratuitous violence in the vast majority of my novels, and my characters.
Helvey: As a writer and reader myself, I’ve long felt characters make or break a story.
Smith: Agree, 100%. It is so critical for a writer to make their characters come alive. Otherwise, they are just more words on the page.
Helvey: And is Ginny Smith ever a character in any of the books she writes?
Smith (laughs): Not really, although pieces of me, my personality, my background, my likes and dislikes, undoubtedly filter through a character from time to time. Actually, no character I write is ever based totally on any one actual person. I do “borrow” from people I know, or have known, using a physical feature here, a quirky gesture there, that sort of thing. In the end, I suppose, all my characters are composites of several people, plus a huge infusion of my vivid imagination.
Helvey: I’ve long felt character names are important. Agree, or disagree?
Smith: Agree, without a doubt. I’ve found that once I name a character, they begin to take on a unique personality. Trick of the trade: To help my readers keep all the characters in my novels straight, I never have two characters whose name/names begin with the same letter.
Helvey: Novel writers tend to fall into one of two categories: those who plot their novel out chapter by chapter, or those who have an overall vision, a sense of the story arc and how they want to bring closure to their storyline. I fall into the writing from a vision category. How about you?
Smith: It depends on what genre I’m writing. If I’m writing a character-driven story, like my Goose Creek books, I take a more visionary approach. It helps me get to know the characters better. But for mysteries, I do an extensive and detailed plot in advance, before I ever start writing a word. I need to know exactly where I’m going to drop clues, how I’m going to make the reader suspect a certain character of being the killer, where to lay rabbit trails, and so on. Some writers, like you, can sit down and let the words flow and their story works. With a mystery, which is very plot-driven, I can’t do that. I’d end up rewriting the book a dozen times to go back and insert clues. It would drive me nuts. Plus, I never write a book without having a contract, and those contracts have deadlines. I don’t have time for lengthy rewrites. Even for character-driven novels, I will reach a point about a third of the way into the book when I stop writing and create a plot for the rest of the book. It helps me write faster.
Helvey: Are you a reader, as well as a writer?
Smith: Oh, yes. I am an avid reader, and I’d describe my reading tastes as eclectic. However, while I’m writing a book, I don’t read any fiction, because I don’t want my own word choices influenced, consciously or unconsciously by another writer.
Helvey: Who are a couple of your favorite writers?
Smith: I like a number of writers, but Louise Penny and Kristen Hannah are two of my favorites.
Helvey: And your most recent novel is?
Smith: “Guilty Secrets” will release from Annie’s Publishing in November. It’s romantic suspense, about a young attorney who decides to take on a cold case — a murder from a decade ago — and prove the convicted woman is innocent. Only one problem — the convicted woman doesn’t want to have her name cleared. And then, of course, the real murderer is still running around, and will stop at nothing to protect their identity.
Helvey: When you are writing, how many words a day do you average?
Smith: The word count varies based on events beyond my control. We all know life can get rather full at times. However, I’d say I average around 2,500 words a day when I’m not interrupted. I try to work from a plan. That gets back to my programming and project manager days. So, I know how many words the publisher wants and how many days I have to produce them. Then I just do the math and get to work.
Helvey: Any final words of wisdom for our readers out there who would like to become a writer?
Smith: The best advice I can give to aspiring writers is to sit down and write. Develop a routine and a habit of writing. Then, join a critique group. Get some honest feedback on your writing, not from your friends or your mother. That will help you develop a thick skin, which every writer needs. Rejection is painful! Your critique group doesn’t have to be comprised of professionals, though it is always good to get guidance from people who are farther along the path than you. But I have learned a lot from critiquing less experienced writers’ work too. Identifying flaws in someone else’s story helps me to not make the same mistakes in mine. Oh, and get a good agent, although that can prove more challenging than scoring a publishing contract.
Smith’s Irish tearoom novel, “A Deadly Brew,” will be out next year in both hardback and ebook format from Annie’s Publishing. For more information, check out her website: https://virginiasmith.org or check out her Facebook page — Ginny Patrick Smith. https://www.facebook.com/ginny.p. smith
Chris Helvey is a Kentucky writer, editor, and publisher. Author of 12 books of fiction and poetry, he is a founding member of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition. His next novel, “Into the Wilderness,” is slated for a November release (paperback and ebook) from Wings ePress. He can be reached at adobechris@hotmail.com or 502-330-4746.
