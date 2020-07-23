The documentary film “Carl Lutz: Dangerous Diplomacy,” written by Frankfort filmmaker Chris Easterly, is premiering at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Grand Theatre.
The documentary is about Carl Lutz, a Swiss diplomat in Budapest, Hungary during the World War II German occupation, who Easterly said probably saved more than 60,000 Jews from persecution.
Lutz printed counterfeit passes that gave people diplomatic immunity and distributed them among people that would be targeted by the Nazis.
Easterly, who has worked on TV shows, documentaries, feature films and short films, said the documentary was 20 years in the making.
“We went to Europe. We shot it. I wrote the script. They started cutting it together and then like with a lot of independent films, they just ran out of money.”
He said that they all had to focus on other projects and pay the bills, but “we never let go of his story.” Then in the last year, their schedules cleared up and they were able to finish it.
Tickets are $9. The showing will be followed by a question and answer segment with Easterly and producer Bryan Boorujy.
For more information and tickets, visit https://sa1.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/EventSearch?presenter=STGT&tck=true
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.