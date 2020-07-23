Carl Lutz movie flyer.jpg

The documentary film “Carl Lutz: Dangerous Diplomacy,” written by Frankfort filmmaker Chris Easterly, is premiering at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Grand Theatre.

The documentary is about Carl Lutz, a Swiss diplomat in Budapest, Hungary during the World War II German occupation, who Easterly said probably saved more than 60,000 Jews from persecution.

Lutz printed counterfeit passes that gave people diplomatic immunity and distributed them among people that would be targeted by the Nazis. 

Easterly, who has worked on TV shows, documentaries, feature films and short films, said the documentary was 20 years in the making.

“We went to Europe. We shot it. I wrote the script. They started cutting it together and then like with a lot of independent films, they just ran out of money.” 

He said that they all had to focus on other projects and pay the bills, but “we never let go of his story.” Then in the last year, their schedules cleared up and they were able to finish it. 

Tickets are $9. The showing will be followed by a question and answer segment with Easterly and producer Bryan Boorujy.

For more information and tickets, visit https://sa1.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/EventSearch?presenter=STGT&tck=true

