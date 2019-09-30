Fire Prevention, Safety Night draws a crowd
Sisters Tessa Stamos, 5, and Mattalynn Stamos, 2, sit in an antique fire truck at Fire Prevention and Safety Night at Juniper Hill Park Monday evening. (Chanda Veno/State Journal)

The Frankfort Fire Prevention and Safety Night is set from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Juniper Hill Park in the Jack Williams Pavilion.

There will be free activities and handouts, including an inflatable fire safety house, National Guard obstacle course, emergency planning information and child car seat safety.

People will also have the opportunity to meet Frankfort’s first responders and Sparky the Fire Dog. Frankfort Police, Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management, Franklin County Fire Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office will also be participating in the event.

